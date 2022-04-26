MONROE,LA(KTVE/KARD)–Today at the Louisiana Delta Community College’s barbering school, the University of Louisiana Monroe president Dr. Ron Barry and Louisiana Delta Community college chancellor dr. Randy esters performed haircuts on student volunteers. It is a part of a chancellor challenge. Dr. Esters says the barbering challenge will provide him with the opportunity to bond with his students.

Randy Esters, “I do get to visit some. But this gives me an opportunity to interact with them at a deeper level, it helps me understand what they go through everyday trying to learn to cut hair or whatever industry or skill that we are teaching, and for them it shows them that I can’t cut hair.”