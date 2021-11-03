Louisiana College announces name change to Louisiana Christian University

PINEVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — President Rick Brewer has made a proposal to both the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, who fully supported and took before the full Board of Trustees of LC, to update the name of the institution to Louisiana Christian University.

“It was wholeheartedly and unanimously supported,” Brewer said. “This is in keeping with our mission of being Christ-centered. It’s a logical move. We are not throwing away our past. We are recognizing this school has always been Christian.”

LC is classified as a Level III institution by SACSCOC, our accrediting body. Current student enrollment is about 1,250.

Louisiana College includes dozens of bachelor’s degrees and announced the proposal for its fifth graduate program last week. Currently, LC offers a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), Master of Education (MEd), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Master of Social Work (MSW).

Last week, the proposal for a Master of Business Administration offered in the Ray and Dorothy Young School of Business was announced, with a projected start date of fall of 2022.

Brewer also said the Vision 2025 Strategic Plan includes the launching of the institution’s first doctoral program, a Doctorate in Education (EdD).

Louisiana College’s journey began in 1906 with an enrollment of nineteen students and has grown to nationally ranked, comprehensive Christian institution graduating over 15,000 students with undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Louisiana College has made great strides in recent years in academics and athletics and has earned accolades as a Top 30 Christian college, as well as high marks for safety and diversity.