“…It’s important to recognize, it’s because of a lack of transparency, and that’s why we’re here today”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry didn’t mince words when discussing what Governor John Bel Edwards allegedly knew about the state police incident, that resulted in Ronald Greene’s death in May 2019.

“Now is time for a timeline to be built for the Governor to come forward. Just kind of walk us when he knew it, who did what with that information.

According to the Associated Press, Governor Edwards received a text nine hours after the deadly incident. The same AP article says, Gov. Edwards stated in official reports that Greene died following a high-speed car chase.”

“If he knew what did he do with the information, that he had, ” says Landry. “We don’t know that. Maybe there was discussions between him and the state police, about how he thought the matter should’ve been handled. Mayve the state police kept him in the dark?”

What if Governor Edwards knew more? Should he face consequences?

“What we really need to do is get down to the truth, and find out exactly who knew what, when and what with that information.”

While visiting our studios, we asked Landry if he would consider a run for Governor in 2023.

“I think when you go around the state and hear from people and they recognize there is going to be a change in leadership, we’re going to take that info in and see it. I’m sure next year we’ll be able to have discussions about it.”