BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the fall.
Eligible families will receive the following:
- $22.45 per eligible month between August 2021 to December 2021
- $27.14 per eligible month between January 2022 to May 2022
- $195 for June 2022
- $196 for July 2022