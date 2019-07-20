Louisiana Ambassador Program reaches 10,000 members

(WVLA) — (7/19/19) Recently, the Louisiana Office of Tourism reached a major milestone for the Louisiana Ambassador Program, or the Bayou Krewe, as lifetime membership eclipsed 10,000 people.

Launched in 2017, the Bayou Krewe was designed to take passionate members of the social media community and empower them as brand ambassadors tagging posts featuring the state’s unique culture with #OnlyLouisiana.

“While Louisiana has phenomenal food, music, culture, and attractions, what really makes Louisiana special is its people,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Their hospitality, welcoming spirit, and the passion they have for their home state are legendary among our visitors. There’s no one better to help us spread the word on all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana than the people who live in and love this great state.”

Bayou Krewe members using #OnlyLouisiana on Instagram and Twitter have a chance to earn rewards from Louisiana companies. Louisiana Travel has over 500,000 followers combined across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and #OnlyLouisiana has been used more than 165,000 times on social media for everything from art and beignets to beautiful vistas and parades.

“We are very proud of our Bayou Krewe program and the response we’ve seen from people anxious to share all the ways they feed their soul in Louisiana,” said Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Tourism. “These ambassadors are and will continue to be an important asset in our outreach efforts.”

To become a member of the Bayou Krewe, visit LouisianaTravel.com/ambassador.

