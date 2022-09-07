EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado is struggling to keep its pantry full, but locals in the community are stepping up to meet that need.

Eric Smith and his family volunteered in the Salvation Army weeks ago and quickly realized the need after seeing the pantry almost empty. Smith took the concern to his boss at Chemour’s Chemical Company where they granted him permission to organize a donation drive to help fill the pantry.

“We brought four hundred and thirty pounds worth of food to the salvation army food pantry. Our people are spreading a little bit of hope and love to a world that desperately needs it.”

The pantry is available for any resident in need; since demand is high, some residents may not have much to choose from.

“Going from one hundred food boxes a month to fifteen hundred a month with a number of boxes going out, it’s just not keeping up,” explained Major David Robinson.

The Salvation Army of El Dorado is doing its best to keep the pantry up and running for the community. If you or anyone you know would like to donate to the pantry, contact Major David Robinson at (870) 938-2813.