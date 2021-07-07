Local trio behind bars, accused of selling crack/cocaine

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Authorities have a arrested three men in Monroe; all are being accused of Possession with Intent to Distribute/Manufacture of Controlled Dangerous Substance, crack cocaine.

According to arrest reports, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team received a tip back in April that 57-year old Johnny Varner *aka* “Big Toot” was selling crack cocaine from his home in Monroe. For months MPD Heat conducted surveillance of the residence.

On June 6, 2021, authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence. As officers approached the front door of the residence, they heard a man later identified as 51-year-old Larry Hudson yell “Monroe City” and locked the screen door.

After a brief standoff, officers made entry into the residence. Officers found Varner, Hudson and 49-year-old Anthony Bracy in the bathroom of the residence.

Officers detained the individuals and began to conduct their search. The search yielded the following: several individually wrapped bags of marijuana, an orange pill bottle containing several crack cocaine rocks, several more crack cocaine rocks scattered on the living room floor, a crack cocaine cookie concealed inside a clear cellophane bag, two digital scales, two loaded Rossi .38 special handguns, US currency divided into multiple denominations and two large glass Pyrex measurement cups containing crack cocaine residue.

When officers questioned Bracy, he told officers that he had smoked a primo cigarette (crack and marijuana) prior to officers arrival. Bracy had a very large amount of US currency inside his pants pocket. While advising of his rights, Bracy was fidgety in his movements and dropped a clear back of crack cocaine on the ground.





From left to right: Johnny Varner *aka* Big Toot, Anthony Bracy, and Larry Hudson

It became clear to officers that based on Hudson’s actions, he was the “lookout” for the trio, just as a cooperating witnesses had told investigators before; that Bracy always has a lookout in front of his residence.

Finally, officers spoke with Varner, who admitted to possessing all of the aforementioned items except one of the Rossi firearms. Varner also told officers that he is a crack cocaine and marijuana user.

All three individuals are convicted felons based on previous charges. The trio was arrested, transferred and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple charges.