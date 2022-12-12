UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Food pantries depend on generosity to help feed families in South Arkansas, but the rising cost of food has many of them struggling to make ends meet.

“We’ve done as many as 45 here recently in one day and 25 of those were all new families,” explains Major David Robinson from the Salvation Army of El Dorado.

As the demand for groceries increases during the holiday season, local food banks spend triple their monthly average to purchase items.

On Monday, December 12, El Dorado’s Rotary Club held its monthly meeting with area food bank representatives to hear ways the community can come together and support their never-ending efforts.

“There are so many local organizations that are meeting that need. We have a lot of people sitting around this room that can make a difference. They need to know where they can make a difference,” explains Karen Hicks, President of El Dorado’s Rotary Club.

Union County currently has five food banks dispersed throughout the area:

Salvation Army is open Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 11 AM and 1 PM until 4 PM at 419 S Madison Ave, El Dorado, AR.

Liberty Baptist Association is open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 AM to 1 PM at 1600 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd, El Dorado, AR 71730.

Interfaith Food Pantry is located at 512 Champagnolle Rd, El Dorado, AR.

Turning Point is located at 101 W Main St, El Dorado, AR.

Saint Paul UMC-El Dorado located at 700 W 8th St, El Dorado, AR.

If you want to help families in need this holiday season, you can give monetary donations and canned items, or volunteer at one of the local food banks listed above.