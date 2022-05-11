WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Governor Edwards spoke out against bill that would criminalize abortion. During a press conference held at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Edwards called the bill “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional”.

“In my opinion, it moves in the wrong direction because it would make it a crime for the mother to have an abortion whether it was a procedure or whether it is medication,” Governor Edwards said.

House Bill 813 was introduced by Louisiana State Representative, Danny McCormick named as “The Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act of 2022,” Edwards said. If this bill becomes law, in vitro fertilization won’t be an option.

“There are some types of contraceptives that would be illegal, and subject the mother to criminal penalties as well,” Edwards said.

Some local residents said they do agree that there should be some forms of punishment.

“I think, if you have an abortion, there should be some kind of penalty. No jail necessarily, but some type of punishment,” April said.

“It’s murder. they’re killing a human life,” said another resident Ramona Daniels.

However, another resident disagreed.

“That’s going too far, I have 4 girls. Give them the option to not put them in jail. You could put the babies up for adoption,” Roy Coleman said.

House Bill 813 is scheduled for floor debate on Thursday, May 12, 2022.