UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, which, if harvested and stored correctly, can grace us with free plants and food.

Local planters prepare their gardens for the spring season by making sure their soil is properly fertilized.

Bobby Chandler is a Union County gardener who’s been working on his garden every year, simply as a hobby. Chandler said for this season, he’s trying something different so that he doesn’t use commercial fertilizer; instead, his go-to is chicken fertilizer.

For anyone interested in starting their own garden this season, the Union County Master Gardeners is a volunteer group that teaches people the best ways to care for a garden at home.



“Our group has 65 members and we’re growing,” explains the Vice President of Union County Master Gardeners.



“We get research-based training, botany, soil science, mix and mingle with people who are of like mind and like to grow things,” added Barbie Luther.

This weekend, Union County Master Gardeners will hold its Dirt Friends Festival for anyone interested in sharing skills and ideas with local gardeners.

The festival will take place on Saturday, March 11 at College Avenue Church of Christ.

Doors open at 8:30 AM with the event beginning at 9 AM. Admission is free.