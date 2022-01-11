WEST MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–On January 1st, 2022, at the Flying Heart Brewery– the restaurant, along with “Project 4 Hope,” held a fundraiser for veterans. “Project 4 Hope” has built two houses for veterans in need, and says they plan on fundraising to build more homes for veterans. Director and Project Manager for “Project 4 Hope” Sandra Jones says the organization will do whatever it takes to help veterans in need.
Sandra Jones, “We want to be able to be a hand up to our veterans, help the with counseling, budgeting, going back to school. anything that they need to further their future we want to help them do that.”
“Project 4 Hope’ has built two houses for Veterans in need.
Local organization fundraises to build homes for Veterans
WEST MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–On January 1st, 2022, at the Flying Heart Brewery– the restaurant, along with “Project 4 Hope,” held a fundraiser for veterans. “Project 4 Hope” has built two houses for veterans in need, and says they plan on fundraising to build more homes for veterans. Director and Project Manager for “Project 4 Hope” Sandra Jones says the organization will do whatever it takes to help veterans in need.