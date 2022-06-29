MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–The supreme Court recently overturned Roe vs Wade which placed a ban on abortions. Local non-profit organization “Life Choices” is looking to serve women undergoing an unplanned pregnancy. Executive Director of Life Choices pregnancy resource center Lyndsey Sikes says the nonprofit organization is aiming to help parents in need.



Lyndsey Sikes,” We’re offering hope and help to women that are facing an unplanned pregnancy and I know that that is a hot topic in the news right now.”

Life Choices was established in Monroe 1979, and their goal is to provide support to women undergoing pregnancy the nonprofit organization provides baby products and services to women in need.



Lyndsey Sikes,” We offer free pregnancy test, Ultrasounds, material assistance and other support services like community referrals, and we serve our community with those services.”

Sikes says the nonprofit has recently seen an increase in clients and that those looking to utilize their services are welcome to stop by.



Lyndsey Sikes, “You can call us you can reach out to our website; you can walk in our door, we are here and ready to serve you.”



Life Choices is located at 2007 Roselawn Avenue in Monroe, LA.