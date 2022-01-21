Local men honored by OPSO after saving family living in the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2021, while on a hunting trip in the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge, Joseph A. Jalaldin, Morgan S. Jalaldin, William D. Taylor, and Bryan S. Foreman came in contact with a couple with a young child, living off the land in the Refuge. The wife needed immediate medical attention and they needed assistance locating housing.

The four men rendered immediate aid and help secure housing for them to aid in their recovery. On January 21, 2022, they were honored by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and given the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Good Samaritan Award.