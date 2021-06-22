Local man leads police on wild chase last night in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 21, 2021, authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a White SUV traveling on Desiard Street in Monroe for failure to signal.

When officers made contact with 39-year-old Vincent Orlando Key, he was asked to provide his driver’s license at which time he became argumentative and then placed his vehicle in drive and fled the stop.

Officers and OPSO SCAT pursued the Key on Desiard using audible sirens and visible emergency lights. Key crossed over into the oncoming lane of travel several times, ignoring the red light on North 18th Street at the Washington Street intersection. Key then turned off of Desiard Street and onto North 14th Street, then drove behind the apartments in the grass area.

Once Key reached the back of the apartment complex off the roadway, he drove through a Black iron fence than came onto Grammont Street still fleeing.

Key was located just seconds later at the intersection of South 11th Street and Grammont Street along with his vehicle.

Key told officers he fled because he thought he had warrants and he was scared. Key also advised that he had marijuana in the vehicle. Officer recovered a marijuana cigarette and suspected THC gummies.

Key did indeed have warrants out for his arrest; one for Careless Operation, Resisting an Officer, 1 count of Possession of CDS, two counts of Distribution of CDS, Failure to Appear and a suspended driver’s license.

Key was arrested, transferred and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: