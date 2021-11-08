Local man jailed after police find 232 grams of mushrooms and THC edibles in his backpack

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 7, 2021, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling at high speed heading east on Coleman Avenue. After the driver of the vehicle committed multiple traffic violations, officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 22-year-old Cameron Slade Corbin.

According to Corbin, he was in a rush to pick up a friend from a local night club. Officers had Corbin exit his vehicle because of the marijuana odor coming from his car.

After officers were given consent to search the car, Corbin admitted to having a little bit of marijuana in a backpack and that he was probably going to jail. Officers found 10 grams of marijuana, a clear plastic bag with 226 grams of mushrooms, a small clear bag with 6.5 grams of mushrooms, a box of clear plastic bags, a marijuana pipe, and a scale. Also, there was a bag located in the back seat containing 25 bags of THC edibles, two scales, and loose cash in the center console of the vehicle.

Corbin was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses: