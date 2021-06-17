Local man arrested for assaulting a teacher at West Monroe High School

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 8, the West Monroe Police Department was dispatched to West Monroe High School in reference to a suspicious and shirtless white male; who reportedly was making inappropriate comments and gestures to the cheerleaders during cheer practice.

According to the arrest report, 41-year-old William Fowler threatened the cheerleader’s coach, threatening to cause bodily harm when the coach asked the Fowler to leave.

The coach told officers Fowler was approximately 20 feet from him when the suspect took a fighting stance, with clenched fists, and started approaching him in an aggressive manner. The coach said he was afraid Fowler was going to hit him.

Once Fowler heard a parent say they were going to call the police, the suspect left and began to walk down North 7th Street.

Officers made contact with Fowler not far from West Monroe High School and he told them, ” [I] got into it with them because they said [my] crack was showing”.

Fowler was then handcuffed, arrested, transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Assault on a School Teacher and one count of Disturbing the Peace.