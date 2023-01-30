FAREMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office and other law enforcement have been working to address the series of crimes in Farmerville. On January 23, 2023, Farmerville Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired on Ward Street, East Green Street, and Underwood Street.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says he has designated his deputies for additional patrolling for the area. They have also met with the Mayor of Farmerville and the Police Chief about the issue. Sheriff Gates says they have increased crime in the area since Christmas and the New Year.

Sheriff Gates also emphasized that this is a community effort and law enforcement cannot do this alone. He encourages citizens of Farmerville to call if they have any concerns about any activity in the area.



