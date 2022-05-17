MONROE,LA(KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday May 17th, local law enforcement ran in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. The group began running from Morehouse Parish and made a brief stop at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. Torch run coordinator Tara Wilson says the run shines a light on special needs athletes in the Arklamiss.



Tara Wilson, “We do this for our athletes in our area. This is a run that was founded by officers for law enforcement, and they did this and established this over 30 years ago, the reason we do the run is to raise awareness.”



The Special Olympics will begin this month.