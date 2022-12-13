MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Zone is a local food pantry that is part of the Rays of Sonshine nonprofit. The food pantry has been around for many years and has recently seen an increase in demand. In order to keep up with this demand, they are asking for donations.

George Standifer, warehouse manager, tells us more. “We went from 200 to 400, so our quantity has doubled.” just like all this food we have here on Friday. All the bags will be gone. Usually I have 100 to 150 left. But for the last couple of weeks, they’ve been wiping us out.”

Standifer also told us that the zone is open every other Friday from 9 to 12 for anyone who needs a bag. “Everybody from Ouachita Parish can get one. Lots of times they might go out to the food bank on Kansas Lane. Kansas Lane will refer them to me on the days that I give them out. But they’ll come by here. Basically, all they need is their driver’s license. Friday from nine to twelve. And it will take an application to get their information. We will not turn anyone away. Nobody”

The zone also likes to give away toys to the kids who come by during the holidays. This year, they don’t have any toys to give out and are asking for donations for those also.

If you would like to donate food, toys, or money, you can bring them to George at the Zone any day between 10 and 12 from now until Christmas. Or you can go to raysofsonshine.com