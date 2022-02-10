MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–As valentines’ day approaches residents are searching near and far to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. One local florist says that Valentines’ day is the busiest time of the year.



Sheila Henderson Augurson owner Henderson flower shop, “Being a florist around this time of year , it really gives you an opportunity to spread your wings and use your imagination because you have so many valentines request and you try to treat each and every last one of them very very special.”



According to the society of American Florist in 2019 twenty-eight percent of Americans purchased flowers as gift on Valentine’s day. Flowers are also considered to be one of the five most popular gifts on Valentine’s Day. Owner of Henderson’s flower shop Sheila Henderson Augurson says that due to flowers being in high demand, that it isn’t uncommon for florist to run out of flowers during this time of the year.



Sheila Henderson Augurson ,”I haven’t had any bad situations to occur on my behalf because I wasn’t able to complete an order but it can happen if you’re not careful so being prepared for big sales is the best thing to do , so if you don’t get them all it’s better to have too much than not enough.”

Valentine’s day is Monday February 14th.