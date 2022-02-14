MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One local family wants answers two years after their loved one was shot and killed.

“I’m tired, my son been dead a year and this is the first time I’m talking about, the first time I feel that my child life matters,” said Letha Hewitt Bell, Mother of Samuel Reynolds.

Letha Hewitt Bell is a mother who wants answers.

Her son, Samuel Reynolds, was found shot to death in the 4000 block of Beale Street on the east side of Monroe.

“Sam was the best one to me, he was the best kid. He was my best child. I never had a problem with him. My kid wasn’t bad. Sam was a good boy,” said Reynolds.

The fatal shooting happened two years ago on September 26.

“At 12:45 a.m., I get a call from my sister and she said Samantha they shot Sam! That’s how she said it, they shot Sam,” said Samantha Reynolds, twin sister of Samuel Reynolds.

45 minutes prior to that call, Reynolds was tragically killed.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Reynolds was found shot to death in a driveway on Beale St. When police officers arrived at the scene they found him covered in blood.

Currently, there are no new leads and no suspects. However, police do know Samuel was trying to de-escalate a situation between neighbors in the driveway of his sister’s home.

“He came back over and told his brother hey lets squash this situation, as Samuel was walking back to the car, as he enters the car, gun shots came from between 4311 and 4309 Beale Street at which time Samuel was shot and killed,” said Duane Cookson, Detective with the Monroe Police Department.

Detective Duane Cookson with the Monroe Police Department believes the shooter fired multiple rounds from between those two homes and then took off running.

Samuel’s family and the Monroe Police Department believe someone out there knows something and they hope someone comes forward with information.

The police department is now urging people to come forward with information. You can remain anonymous and call crime stoppers at 318-388-2274. There is a cash reward.