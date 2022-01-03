Local colleges and universities update their COVID-19 protocols as students return to campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) –With the state of Louisiana seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases local colleges and universities are doing what they can to protect their students

Grambling State University is requiring non-commuter students to provide a negative COVID-19 test before moving into campus housing, students attending Grambling must also wear mask in doors on campus and quarantine for 5 days after testing positive.



Louisiana Tech University is requiring mask to be worn in doors in every campus facility, and students must quarantine for 5 days after testing positive.



The University of Louisiana Monroe is preparing to update their COVID-19 protocols later this week.