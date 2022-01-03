Local colleges and universities update their COVID-19 protocols as students return to campus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) –With the state of Louisiana seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases local colleges and universities are doing what they can to protect their students

Grambling State University is requiring non-commuter students to provide a negative COVID-19 test before moving into campus housing, students attending Grambling must also wear mask in doors on campus and quarantine for 5 days after testing positive. 

Louisiana Tech University is requiring mask to be worn in doors in every campus facility, and students must quarantine for 5 days after testing positive.

The University of Louisiana Monroe is preparing to update their COVID-19 protocols later this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories