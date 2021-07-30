Local business owner uses chilli cheese dogs and chilli cheeseburgers to make a difference

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)-Often nonprofit organizations depend on donations in order to serve the community. Coney Island Connection owner Chris Lewis is looking to use chili cheese dogs and chill cheeseburgers in order to make a difference.

On Saturday July 31st the owner of Coney Island Connection Chris Lewis, will be donating 50 percent of proceeds from his chili cheese dogs and chili cheeseburgers to the Ronald McDonald House in Monroe. Mr. Lewis says he plans on donating to families in Monroe yearly and that he hopes his efforts makes a difference

Chris Lewis “It’s something that I’m going to be doing once a year, once again I feel like it’s a good cause, we’re going to try to make it bigger each and every year and help families here locally.”



The Coney Island Connection is located on 2635 North Seventh Street in West Monroe.