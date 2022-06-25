MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–The Gennie Gem’s Summer Market is a popup shop for local business owners. Coordinator of the event Samantha Lewis says she is aiming to shine a light on Monroe businesses.



Samantha Lewis, “Me being in a bunch of pop ups for about two years now, and I wanted to take the good parts that I experienced at each event and put it into my own and make sure that I could give back to other businesses and make sure that they come out and showcase all that they do as well.”



The Summer Market pop up took place on June 25 at the Monroe Civic Center. Local business owners in attendance say the shop will give them an opportunity to network and serve the community.



Tyra George, owner beautiful weirdos, “This will benefit beautiful weirdos by giving me more expose to the actual community I just relocated back to the area so what I’m doing today is touching bases and connecting with everyone around me.”



Tiffany Anderson-Ard, “It will allow me to network with other vendors in my area as far as products that I do not carry and with products that I do carry in order to better enhance the community with their fashion needs.”



Veteran Kimberly Clark says she’s using the pop-up shop to raise awareness for the mental health of veterans and that she’s hoping to inspire those that have served the country with her book.



Kimberly Clark, “I want other people to know that they can overcome and that they can survive and that they can have a story as well, they can use their voice you know they don’t have to suffer in silence they can make it out of it too.”