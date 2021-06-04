Local business in Monroe windows shattered after shots fired in the parking lot amid fight

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– OPSO is investigating an incident that took place around 9:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 3 that left windows of Macs Fresh Market shattered.

According to a press release, OPSO Deputies responded to a report of a large crowd gathered and creating a disturbance at a parking lot in the 500 block of Lincoln Road in Monroe on Monday, May 31.

The report states the crowd had begun to disperse prior to deputies’ arrival. The initial investigation into the incident indicates the crowd had gathered and a fight took place, during which one of the persons involved produced a firearm and began firing it, dispersing the crowd.

The window of a business building nearby was struck, however there were no injuries. The agency says no arrest have been made at this time, but they will continue to investigate the incident.