Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Early Signing Day came and went on Wednesday morning with football athletes all around the nation putting the pen to the paper and make it officially on where they will continue their football and academics.

Local kids in town made the big decision like offensive lineman Nate green from West Monroe High School. He was committed Louisiana Tech throughout the process, but last week on social media Green announced he’s flipping to go across town and join his big brother and play at the University of Louisiana-Monroe and leave a lasting legacy at west Monroe.

“When they talked to me, they didn’t even have to tell me anything. when I met them, I knew I had to go play for them and my brother plays there so that played a real part in it as well. him being in there for three years he’ll be able to lead me through in practice and when it gets tough, he’s going to be like don’t stop,” said Green. “I hope they remember I always had their back and I’m going to continue to have their back. It’s hard but I want them to be the same way I was or better, I think they can be better.”

Jayden Williams from Wossman High School, a defensive tackle who can play on the offensive line as well is taking his talents to the University of North Texas over a numerous amount of colleges that offered and were trying to make a pitch at the last minute, but he decided he’s going with the Mean Green.

I’m just grateful just for the opportunity to play football for another 4 years, that’s all I asked for and it’s kind of breath of fresh air in a sense and knowing that’s over and knowing that I got a place to call home, that’s the most important thing. I gave this school my all for 4 years, even when I was told I need to leave, I need to transfer, Wossman wasn’t good enough. I always took to it because this is the root I came from. I’m going to definitely miss the purple and gold. These are the colors I grew up in and playing in as a young. It’s truly an opportunity to go somewhere else and I’m going to have to get use to the green but at the same time it’s not a bad color,” said Williams.

A couple of students at Ouachita Christian School made it official like Offensive Lineman Ryder Bentley choosing to be a Rajin Cajun at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and superstar wide receiver and safety Tate Hamby solidifying his spot to play in a big power five conference and signing on to Vanderbilt University.