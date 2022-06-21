MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As temperatures rise, local organizations are doing what they can to help you beat the heat. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is preparing to give away free fans to residents.

Susan Edwards is the director of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Triad Program.

“It is very hot, and I know that there are people that need some way to keep cool,” Edwards said.

Union Parish Sheriff’s office will distribute fans to the public Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. Union Parish Sheriff’s Office will give fans away on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to Edwards, they plan to cool off as many residents as possible.



“This is the kind of dangerous heat where you can actually have what we call a heat stroke,” Edwards said. “So, please be very careful, and we will give away as many fans as we can.”

The Ouachita Council on Aging is distributing fans to citizens that are 60-years-old and older. Lorreta Hudson is the executive director of the Council on Aging. Hudson urged residents to drop by and pick up a fan.

“Right now we’re doing our annual cool down Ouachita where we have distributing fans to seniors who are sixty and up and all they have to do is call and come by,” Hudson said.

Once receiving the fan, Hudson suggested placing the fan in a place that will benefit the entire household.



“It doesn’t matter if it’s in an upper story or a lower story have it in a shaded place where the air is actually pulling out the hot air and have it where you can have the air circulating throughout the home,” Hudson said.



The Ouachita Council on Aging is at 2407 Ferrand Street in Monroe, La.