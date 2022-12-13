GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be up nearly 30 cents from 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local customers can snag gas for 76 cents from the 76 gas stations as the local stations host their second customer appreciation fuel crawl. Local 76 gas stations will offer gas for 76 cents from December 16, 2022, through December 18.

The customer appreciation fuel crawl aims to show appreciation to the public by discounting regular unleaded fuel to the first one hundred vehicles per location that use the pre-downloaded My 76® App.

Customers can visit the following locations on the listed dates to get a chance to experience the deal:

Friday, December 16

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. 1420 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Monroe, LA 71202

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. 3700 Jackson Street Monroe, LA 71202

Saturday, December 17

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 99 Lincoln Road Monroe, LA 71203



3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 2828 Winnsboro Road Monroe, LA 71202

Sunday, December 18

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 1511 Texas Avenue Monroe, LA 71201

Photo courtesy of Lopez Negrete Communications

The Fuel Crawl will also feature seasonal music by DJ TBayB and DJ Roadblocker. To download and/or learn more information about the 76® App, visit Mobile App (76.com).