MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Five local 76® gas stations are hosting their inaugural “Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl” event, from November 17, 2022, to November 19, 2022. The stations will discount regular unleaded fuel to 76 cents per gallon for one hour per location using the pre-downloaded My 76® App.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have wonderful partners like Now Save, and to be able to serve the community of Monroe. We look forward to continuing serving drivers who rely on their local 76® and Now Save.” Jen Dewbre, Territory Manager, 76® brand/Motiva.

The discount will be offered at the following 76® locations in Monroe and West Monroe over three days.

Thursday, November 17

12:00 -1:00 p.m. 101 New Natchitoches Road

West Monroe, LA 71292



4:00 – 5:00 p.m. 1501 Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA 71203



Friday, November 18

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. 21 Louisville Avenue

Monroe, LA 71201



4:00 – 5:00 p.m. 1213 Winnsboro Road

Monroe, LA 71202



Saturday, November 19

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. 1912 Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Monroe, LA 71202

There will also be a raffle with prizes, food sampling, and 76 cents specials in stores. The Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana will also host a food drive during the appreciation event and asks the community to bring peanut butter, personal care items, canned meat, and more.





