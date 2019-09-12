WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – The college football season is rolling along as more SEC teams begin conference play this week. Kayla Anderson breaks it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST. If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.

Bama Hits the Road

The last time Alabama lost to an SEC East team was in 2010. The team – South Carolina. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Crimson Tide return to the site of that major upset. How is Bama looking before their first true road game of the season?

And for South Carolina, true freshman quarterback, Ryan Hilinski, had an impressive debut last week on the field; but his story is much bigger than life on the field.

Can Kentucky Make it 2 in a Row?

Last year Kentucky did something the team hadn’t done in 30+ years – beat Florida. This season they are hosting the Gators in Lexington, but they will be without their starting QB, Terry Wilson, who will be out the rest of the year.

Some Good News for UT

It’s been a rough season so far for the Volunteers. But the story of one young fan’s homemade Tennessee shirt has warmed the hearts of fans across the country.

