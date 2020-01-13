LIVE: Road to a Championship Preview Special

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVLA/WGMB) — We are two hours away from the biggest college football game of the year- the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The city of New Orleans is swarming with Tiger fans from both LSU and Clemson waiting on one thing and that’s kickoff.

BRProud’s Sports Director Brian Holland, Chessa Bouche, Chad Sabadie, Carly Laing and Kelly Brown are live in New Orleans bring you the latest details in this two-hour special prior to the coin toss.

