BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor Edwards is set to give his annual address to begin the Louisiana Legislative Session.

Edwards’ speech will focus on how Louisiana can seize this moment to make historic investments that will support our state’s recovery from the pandemic, hurricanes, and our path forward to a better future.

Edwards will address American Rescue Act Surplus, Insurance Reform, Infrastructure, the Pandemic and how Louisiana will cautiously move forward to a time when we live with COVID, and Redistricting.