Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to view body camera footage at 1:30 after law enforcement sought redactions to video, attorneys say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The family of Andrew Brown Jr., the man shot and killed by law enforcement last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, are still waiting to see body camera footage of the incident, after attorneys say law enforcement wanted to add redactions to the video.

The family was set to see the video at 11:30 a.m. Monday. That was delayed until 1:30 p.m.

This is all comes as Elizabeth City and surrounding Pasquotank have declared a state of emergency ahead of the public release of the video.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed by deputies last Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant. Witnesses have said Brown was driving away at the time and deputies fired several rounds, killing him.

After the shooting, seven deputies were placed on administrative leave and three resigned. The three who resigned were not directly involved in the shooting, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said. One was nearing retirement.

Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox released a statement shortly after the family attorneys’ press conference, saying that North Carolina law allows for the blurring of faces “when necessary to protect an active internal investigation.”

Cox said the family will be allowed to view the footage after.

"We're going to destroy this system and we're going to reimagine what it should be." – representatives for the family of Andrew Brown, Jr. speak in Elizabeth City. The family is currently viewing the body camera video of his death at the hands of a sheriff's deputy.

“We hope this occurs today, but the actual time will be driven by the completion of the redactions, Cox said. “We are also continuing to seek transparency within the law and continue our efforts to get a court order that would allow the video to be released to the public.”

Though attorneys from the family are demanding the footage be released unredacted.

High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump is with the legal team, as well as attorney and former Congressman Bakari Sellers. Crump led the crowd in chants of Andrew Brown’s name and “just show the video.”

“For them to delay this is unacceptable … don’t prolong it because it only builds the mistrust,” Crump told 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks.

As the family awaits the release of the video, protests have started again in Elizabeth City, including one that shut down the bridge to neighboring Camden County.

Elizabeth City and Pasquotank declare states of emergency

Elizabeth City, and surrounding Pasquotank County have declared a state of emergency ahead of the release of the footage.

The video is expected to be released to the public sometime after the family views it. WAVY and other media organizations have petitioned the court to order the release of the footage, as well as the Elizabeth City City Council and Sheriff Wooten, per North Carolina Rep. Howard Hunter.

Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker says law enforcement expects a “period of civil unrest” after the release of the video and the order helps mobilize state and federal resources. At this time, the National Guard has not been requested, emergency management officials say, and there is no curfew or restrictions at this time. However some outside agitators may come to the area to cause trouble, officials say.

The emergency order went into effect at 8 a.m. and will continue indefinitely. City offices are closed and local schools are doing remote learning until the end of the week.

Parker emphasized citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest and the city is committed to protecting those rights, but said “our citizens and businesses must be protected from violence or damage.”

Protests have been going on peacefully in the city for days since Brown was killed.

North Carolina law requires a court to order the release to the public. People involved in body camera video or other parties such as a family members are allowed to view the video, but the court has to decide whether someone can disseminate that footage.

WAVY also obtained the search warrant in the case on Monday, which says authorities had been watching Brown for more than a year for alleged drug activity. Brown also has two pending drug cases in court.

Paperwork doesn't say what deputies seized from Brown's home the morning he was killed. Security is very tight in and around downtown. Lots of officers everywhere

Brown’s family has acknowledged he had faults, but said he wasn’t a violent person and should not have been killed.

“He was a good guy. Everybody has their flaws. He was trying to get his kids back,” said his brother Antron Brown.

ALSO NEW: The Chair of the Pasquotank Co. Board of Commissioners Lloyd Griffin speaks for the first time. He said Commissioners support Sheriff Tommy Wooten



He said Commissioners support Sheriff Tommy Wooten @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/yuEpluHq41 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 26, 2021

