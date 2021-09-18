LIVE BLOG: Louisiana Tech tries to hang onto fourth quarter lead vs. SMU

0:00: SMU’s Reggie Robertson, Jr. catches a deflected pass for the go-ahead score, 39-37

:36 left in the fourth quarter: Jacob Barnes’ 47-yard field goal gives Louisiana Tech the 37-33 lead.

3:18 in the fourth quarter: Bulldogs defense forces a turnover on downs

NBC 10 Sports is at the SMU-Louisiana Tech football game. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs lead 34-33, with 5:07 to play.

Louisiana Tech’s Marcus Williams, Jr. caught a six-yard pass from quarterback, Austin Kendall. However, the two-point conversion attempt to give the Bulldogs a 36-33 lead, failed.