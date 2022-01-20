LIVE at 3:00 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on state’s response to COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across the state of Louisiana, temporarily closing school doors in some areas; forcing some institutions to resort to online learning for the time being. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state has reached a total of 1,097,422 total positive COVID-19 cases, 15,283 COVID-related fatalities, and 2,367 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with 142 on ventilators.

At 3 PM, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. We will stream the press conference live in the video player above and on the My-Ark-La-Miss Facebook page.