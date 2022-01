After talking about the importance of wearing masks, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on at the end of the press conference updating the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. D (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing at 2:30 PM addressing Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. The press conference will be streamed live in the video player above. We will also stream the briefing on the MyArkLaMiss Facebook page.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, January 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 893,626 and the total number of deaths to 15,038.