LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards gives end-of-year address as LDH reports 48 more Omicron cases in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his annual end of the year address from the Governor’s Mansion at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The governor’s office has not outlined what Edwards will talk about during the news conference but he is likely to address the state’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida and COVID-19, especially since the Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported 48 additional Omicron variant cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health had confirmed 778,542 cases of COVID-19 and 14,912 deaths from the coronavirus since the first case was confirmed in the state on March 9, 2020, at beginning of the pandemic. More than 500,000 of those cases and 8,052 deaths of those deaths were recorded in 2021.

The state saw two surges of COVID-19 in 2021, with the first peaking in January and the second in August. It was during that second wave that a record number of patients were hospitalized, peaking at 3,022 on August 17.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in Louisiana on December 14, 2020, one year ago Wednesday.

As of Monday, more than 2.29 million people in Louisiana were vaccinated, nearing 50 percent of the state’s population. The LDH just opened applications for the Louisiana Teen Vax Campaign, seeking “youth ambassadors” to help improve vaccination rates among their age group and teach their peers about the importance of being vaccinated.

But Edwards’ efforts to increase the state’s vaccination rates have repeatedly run into resistance. Attorney General Jeff Landry and a Republican state lawmaker filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana’s immunization schedule for schools and colleges.