BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State Police will hold a press conference to give an update on the investigation and ambush of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

LSP said that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed during a manhunt for Matthew Mire early Saturday morning. According to officials, 31-year-old Mire is connected to a multi-parish homicide investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

The presser will begin at 12 p.m.