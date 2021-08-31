LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards holds media briefing after flyovers of Grand Isle and Lafitte to assess Ida damages

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Today, Governor John Bel Edwards along with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern and Major General Diana Holland will assess Hurricane Ida damages from the sky. The group will visit Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. John the Baptist parishes and conduct flyovers of Grand Isle and Lafitte.

The governor will hold a media briefing after the damage assessment at St. John the Baptist Emergency Operations Center at 10:45 a.m.. We will stream that briefing live here on myarklamiss.com and on our Facebook Page.