LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on state’s response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across the state of Louisiana, temporarily closing school doors in some areas; forcing some institutions to resort to online learning for the time being. The city of New Orleans announced earlier this week that they have reintroduced the indoor-mask mandate until further notice.

At 10:30 AM, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. We will stream the press conference live in the video player above and on the My-Ark-La-Miss Facebook page.

