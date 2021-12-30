Live: Gov. Edwards to give update on Louisiana’s response to Covid-19 and Omicron variant

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is sweeping through the state of Louisiana. On Wednesday December 29, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,378 new cases and five new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 816,228 and the total number of deaths to 14,986 statewide.

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing addressing Louisiana’s response to Covid-19 and the Omicron variant at 1:00 p.m.. That press conference will be streamed live in the video player above and on the MyArkLaMiss Facebook Page.