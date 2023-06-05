LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department arrested a suspect Friday after finding a body in the woods last Sunday.

LRPD officials said officers arrested 20-year-old Omarion Taylor in connection with the killing of 30-year-old James Moore.

On May 28, authorities said they discovered a body in a wooded area near the 2600 block of West 12th Street and began a homicide investigation.

Officials said the body, later identified as Moore, was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to identify a cause of death. After determining how Moore died, the case was upgraded to a homicide.

Taylor is facing a charge of capital murder.