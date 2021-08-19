Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office will now wear body cameras as they patrol

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)Law enforcement near and far and doing what they can in order to protect themselves and others. The Lincoln Parish sheriff’s office announces that deputies will be wearing body cameras for the very first time.

Lincoln Parish deputies, school resource officers, and courtroom division will now wear body cameras as they patrol. The sheriff’s office is spending nearly two-hundred-and-fifty-thousand dollars on camera equipment for the department. Individuals wearing the cameras will have the ability to turn them on and off when patrolling. Lincoln Parish deputy Jake McHenry says he believes the cameras will benefit the department and the community.

Jake McHenry Lincoln Parish Patrol Deputy “The cameras are just as much for us as they are for them. this is an investment that was made by the sheriff’s office to benefit us as well as the citizens of Lincoln parish.”

Residents of Ruston say they feel that the body cameras will hold both deputies and citizens accountable for their actions

Shannon Davidson Ruston Resident “I think there’s a real need for the safety of the officers as well as the possible offenders, so they can have their story heard whatever as well it should be.”

Chalea Green Ruston Resident “Police do sometimes exaggerate what’s really going on, so I think it’ll help bring more awareness to what’s really going on certain situations.”



This will be the department’s first time wearing body cameras.