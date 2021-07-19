Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office “Operation Commencement” puts over 70 in jail.

MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)-The Lincoln Parish sheriff’s office has arrested 76 citizens and confiscated 18 thousand dollars’ worth of drugs off the streets of Ruston. Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams says the community paid a big part in their success

Stephen Williams Lincoln Parish Sheriff “Community provided a lot of information that we needed to find people, and we were welcomed in every neighborhood that we went into. People were glad to see us and people were glad to see us you know cleaning up their neighborhoods and quieting down their neighborhoods “

Residents of Ruston say that they are happy knowing that drugs are being taken off the streets.

Tony Woodard Ruston resident “I fully support law enforcement and any efforts they have to keep drugs off the streets and to keep our residents safe.”

Andria Smith Ruston resident “Drugs, guns, you name it, it needs to come off the streets, it’s just too much violence, too much death, and you got to many young kids now that are wanting to fall in line with what they think is the “real deal” and I’m glad they done it.”



The department has decided to briefly pause the operation in order to place collected information into their systems, but they plan to make more arrest in the coming weeks.



