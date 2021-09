LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Aubrey Simpkins passed away suddenly on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Deputy Simpkins began his career at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office in February of 2014. He served as a Corrections Deputy, School Resource Officer, and was currently a member of Patrol Team 2.

Visitation will be Friday, October 1st at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home beginning at 9:00 am. A memorial service will follow at 10:00 am.