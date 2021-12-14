Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s department warns residents of property tax scam

RUSTON,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s department is urging residents to be mindful of fraudulent property tax notices. The department says that frauds and scam always increase during the holiday season.

Authorities say several residents notified the department about receiving unauthorized tax forms. Authorities say the forms are coming from Norco California by a company named property site. Lincoln parish sheriff Stephen Williams says residents can access all their property assessments without leaving Lincoln Parish.



Stephen Williams, “There’s a lot of people out there working day and night trying to figure out how to make money off you or how to juke you out of some money. If you want a copy of any property assessments or something like that you can get those through the Lincoln Parish tax accessor or through the clerk of court. There’s no need to send money to a company in California to get a copy of that stuff that’s housed here in the parish”



Lincoln Parish resident Jason Lamar received one of the tax forms and says his gut told him to contact the sheriff’s department



Jason Lamar, “I received a notice and I know it’s that time of the year for the property taxes to come out and I was sort of expecting it. I opened it up and it looked a little fishy, come to find out it was for California.”



The department says residents in Lincoln parish can expect to receive legitimate property tax forms this week.