RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Park will host the Lincoln Parish Park Festival. The festival will take place at 211 Parish Park Road from 10 AM to 4 PM.

There will be a $10 fee per car with all proceeds benefitting the park. The festival will have the following:

An antique car show with awards and games

Archery contest

Arts and crafts fair

Corn hole tournament with cash prizes

Vintage Airstream display

Food trucks

Kid zone with face painting and clowns

Free book giveaway

Live entertainment stage

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities.