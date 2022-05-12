RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Park will host the Lincoln Parish Park Festival. The festival will take place at 211 Parish Park Road from 10 AM to 4 PM.
There will be a $10 fee per car with all proceeds benefitting the park. The festival will have the following:
- An antique car show with awards and games
- Archery contest
- Arts and crafts fair
- Corn hole tournament with cash prizes
- Vintage Airstream display
- Food trucks
- Kid zone with face painting and clowns
- Free book giveaway
- Live entertainment stage
Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities.