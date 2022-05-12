RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Park will host the Lincoln Parish Park Festival. The festival will take place at 211 Parish Park Road from 10 AM to 4 PM.

There will be a $10 fee per car with all proceeds benefitting the park. The festival will have the following:

  • An antique car show with awards and games
  • Archery contest
  • Arts and crafts fair
  • Corn hole tournament with cash prizes
  • Vintage Airstream display
  • Food trucks
  • Kid zone with face painting and clowns
  • Free book giveaway
  • Live entertainment stage

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities.