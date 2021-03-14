Lincoln Parish homicide

LINCOLN PARISH, La– On Friday, March 12, 2021, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting at Peachland Mobile Home Park shortly after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Krystavia Buggs.

Detectives also responded and assisted with the investigation. They aided with processing the scene and interviewing multiple witnesses.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Grambling man in connection with the shooting.

Willie Earl Winzer,18, was taken into custody and charged with Negligent Homicide. He is currently being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center without bond.

The investigation for this case is ongoing. KTVE/KARD will keep you up to date with any new developments.