LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are questions regarding how Lincoln Parish will handle emergency and rescue operations outside of the Ruston city limits starting January 1st. This has to do with concerns over Pafford EMS’s ability to process 911 information.

Currently when a landline or cell phone makes a call to 911, the 911 responder instantly obtains critical traced information through the call, including telephone number of caller and location of call.

911 when you make that call information comes in ANI and ALI which is the location and number. In case the call gets dropped were able to reach that person back which is vital for a 911 system. Chris Womack Fire Chief-City of Ruston

However, with Pafford EMS’s current inability to receive the ANI/ALI information, it would have to utilize a ring down line. This process has numerous potential pitfalls including longer dispatch time which equates to a longer total response time.

That would be some of the information that the administration is looking at. All agencies involved are going to take care of business January the first no matter who is listed as primary or secondary. Chris Womack Fire Chief-City of Ruston

The RPD and LPSO are the only two public safety answering points (PSAP) within our parish. A cell phone call could be answered by either PSAP depending upon which cell tower the cell phone connects to. The next Lincoln Parish Police Jury Ambulance Committee Meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Parish Library.