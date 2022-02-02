LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 4:05 AM, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to crash involving an ambulance and Jeep. The investigation determined that the ambulance struck the Jeep from behind, causing a fire that affected both vehicles.

The driver of the Jeep, 29-year-old James Hamstad, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Jeep, 31-year-old Joshua Bass, was airlifted to Shreveport, La. and is listed in serious condition. All occupants in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.